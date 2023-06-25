News you can trust since 1849
Nine historic photos of South Tyneside in the 1960s- do you recognise these scenes?

You were singing along to Elvis and Helen Shapiro and watching Hancock’s Half Hour and Dixon f Dock Green on television.

By Evie Lake
Published 24th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

You were singing along to Elvis and Helen Shapiro and watching Hancock’s Half Hour and Dixon f Dock Green on television.

But closer to home, all of this was happening in South Tyneside in the early 1960s.

St Cuthbert’s Girls School had just opened and Round Table members were constructing a new children’s playground at South Shields Hospital.

Boldon Colliery Workmen’s Band and Hepworth’s new shop in King Street also got the attention of Shields Gazette photographers.

Re-live the memories by browsing through our archive selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

Some of the members of Boldon Colliery Workmen's Silver Prize Band who gave a concert in Boldon Colliery Miners' Hall in October 1961. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Concert time in 1961

Setting up their South Shields Sports Week stall in the Maket Place in 1964 were, left to right: Coun J Marshall, treasurer; Norman Bell, secretary; Mrs Marshall; Ald J A Clark, chairman of South Shields Sports Week committee. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Setting up stall in 1964

Hepworth's new shop in King Street, pictured in March 1961. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. A new arrival on King Street

Biddick Hall County Infants School in November 1962. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Pictured at infants school

