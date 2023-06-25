Nine historic photos of South Tyneside in the 1960s- do you recognise these scenes?

You were singing along to Elvis and Helen Shapiro and watching Hancock’s Half Hour and Dixon f Dock Green on television.

But closer to home, all of this was happening in South Tyneside in the early 1960s.

St Cuthbert’s Girls School had just opened and Round Table members were constructing a new children’s playground at South Shields Hospital.

Boldon Colliery Workmen’s Band and Hepworth’s new shop in King Street also got the attention of Shields Gazette photographers.

Re-live the memories by browsing through our archive selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Concert time in 1961 Some of the members of Boldon Colliery Workmen's Silver Prize Band who gave a concert in Boldon Colliery Miners' Hall in October 1961. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Setting up stall in 1964 Setting up their South Shields Sports Week stall in the Maket Place in 1964 were, left to right: Coun J Marshall, treasurer; Norman Bell, secretary; Mrs Marshall; Ald J A Clark, chairman of South Shields Sports Week committee. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A new arrival on King Street Hepworth's new shop in King Street, pictured in March 1961. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Pictured at infants school Biddick Hall County Infants School in November 1962. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales