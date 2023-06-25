Nine historic photos of South Tyneside in the 1960s- do you recognise these scenes?
You were singing along to Elvis and Helen Shapiro and watching Hancock’s Half Hour and Dixon f Dock Green on television.
But closer to home, all of this was happening in South Tyneside in the early 1960s.
St Cuthbert’s Girls School had just opened and Round Table members were constructing a new children’s playground at South Shields Hospital.
Boldon Colliery Workmen’s Band and Hepworth’s new shop in King Street also got the attention of Shields Gazette photographers.
Re-live the memories by browsing through our archive selection and then get in touch to tell us more.