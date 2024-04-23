Nine incredible photos chronicling South Tyneside's shipbuilding past

We are re-living South Tyneside’s shipbuilding industry in this selection of retro photos. And we hope the pictures from the Shields Gazette archives bring back lots of memories.
Are you pictured at Readheads, the training school at Hebburn or Hawthorn Leslie?
What are your memories of working in the yards? Take a look at our selection and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. On strike
A shipyard strike scene from March 1957. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Hard at work
An undated shipyard photo from the Gazette archives. Do you remember scenes like this in the shipyards? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. In Hebburn
An old duplex centre - beam steam engine in the final stages of renovation at British Shipbuilders' training school at Hebburn in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Top trainees in 1985
The Hebburn Hi-Tech team of the British Shipbuilding Training Centre won the Youth Trainees of the Year competition. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette