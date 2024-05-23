Nine incredible photos from a South Tyneside night out 20 years ago- who do you recognise?

By Evie Lake
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:25 BST

Do you recognise anyone on this retro South Tyneside dancefloor?

It’s a blast from the past. Here’s some more great photos from Eivissa.

This set was taken 20 years ago and look at all the faces of people having fun in 2004.

Once again, we thank Wayne Groves for sharing these reminders of a great South Tyneside night out and we hope you can spot someone you know.

Get browsing! And get in touch if these images bring back happy memories.

Time well spent with friends.

1. Time for a photo

Time well spent with friends. Photo: Wayne Groves

Happy times but are you in the picture?

2. Enjoying a night out

Happy times but are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves

So many smiles but who do you recognise?

3. Sharing memories from 2004

So many smiles but who do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves

Eivissa memories from the early 2000s.

4. Travelling back in time

Eivissa memories from the early 2000s. Photo: Wayne Groves

