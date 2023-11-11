Nine incredible photos of life in South Tyneside in 1991
Let’s take things back to 1991 with these South Tyneside memories.
Can you believe that 32 years have passed since all this happened in South Tyneside.
Do you recognise the Mortimer School cross country runners or the people working hard at an aerobics session at Temple Park Leisure Centre?
Maybe you were in the audience when The Drifters came to the borough or pictured getting ready for a sponsored walk at King George Comprehensive School.
Take a look at these retro scenes and then get in touch with your own memories.
