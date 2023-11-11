News you can trust since 1849
Nine incredible photos of life in South Tyneside in 1991

Let’s take things back to 1991 with these South Tyneside memories.

By Evie Lake
Published 6th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Can you believe that 32 years have passed since all this happened in South Tyneside.

Do you recognise the Mortimer School cross country runners or the people working hard at an aerobics session at Temple Park Leisure Centre?

Maybe you were in the audience when The Drifters came to the borough or pictured getting ready for a sponsored walk at King George Comprehensive School.

Take a look at these retro scenes and then get in touch with your own memories.

Who recognises the factory packers hard at work in South Tyneside? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Taking a break for a photo

Who recognises the factory packers hard at work in South Tyneside? Photo: Shields Gazette

Tyneside Ladies on court in 1991. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. On court

Tyneside Ladies on court in 1991. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Members of the Royal Engineers salute the civic party on the steps of the Town Hall in November 1991. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. A salute to the civic party

Members of the Royal Engineers salute the civic party on the steps of the Town Hall in November 1991. Photo: Shields Gazette

Inspecting the medals awarded to Whitburn Junior School pupils, who completed the Gosforth Fun Run in aid of the Royal Victoria Infirmary, is children's cancer unit nurse specialist, Diane Barstow. Also pictured are Paul Bailey, Cirk Newton, Kay McQuire and Laura McIver. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Wonderful in Whitburn

Inspecting the medals awarded to Whitburn Junior School pupils, who completed the Gosforth Fun Run in aid of the Royal Victoria Infirmary, is children's cancer unit nurse specialist, Diane Barstow. Also pictured are Paul Bailey, Cirk Newton, Kay McQuire and Laura McIver. Photo: Shields Gazette

