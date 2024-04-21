Nine incredible photos of life in South Tyneside in the 1960s- how much has changed?

What a changing world it is – and just look at these 1960s photos to show just how much it has altered. All these pictures were taken by Shields Gazette photographers from six decades ago and they will bring back memories for some people.

How much has the area changed since these scenes were captured? What about the fashions and the hairstyles?

We have views of shops, coalworks, streets, pubs and more.

Take a look, re-live the memories, and then get in touch to share your own memories of a bygone era.

1 . Playing with friends Playing out in Marsden Street in 1967. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Ready for the stage South Shields members of the cast of the National Youth Theatre's production of Julius Caesar in 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Hard at work in 1963 A paint-line section at Morganite Resistors in 1963. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales