Nine incredible photos of South Tyneside through the 1960s- how much has changed?

Let’s look back at South Tyneside memories from the 60s.

By Evie Lake
Published 30th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

What a changing world it is – and just look at these 1960s photos to show just how much it has altered.

All these pictures were taken by Shields Gazette photographers at least 54 years ago and they will bring back memories for some people.

How much has the area changed since these scenes were captured? What about the fashions and the hairstyles?

We have views of shops, coalworks, streets, pubs and more.

Take a look, re-live the memories, and then get in touch to share your own memories of a bygone era.

Tenpin bowling instruction at the Dog's Bowl in 1963. Does this bring back memories?

1. At the Dog’s Bowl

Robsons Boatbuilders in September 1969. Does this scene bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Back to 1969

Elsie Leslie in her husband's antique shop in Marsden Street, South Shields in 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Antiques galore in 1968

Coal merchants waiting for coal to arrive at the Victoria Road NCB depot, South Shields in 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Waiting for coal to arrive

