Nine incredible photos of South Tyneside through the 1960s- how much has changed?
Let’s look back at South Tyneside memories from the 60s.
What a changing world it is – and just look at these 1960s photos to show just how much it has altered.
All these pictures were taken by Shields Gazette photographers at least 54 years ago and they will bring back memories for some people.
How much has the area changed since these scenes were captured? What about the fashions and the hairstyles?
We have views of shops, coalworks, streets, pubs and more.
Take a look, re-live the memories, and then get in touch to share your own memories of a bygone era.
1 / 3