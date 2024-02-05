Nine incredible photos showing life in South Tyneside in 1995

It’s hard to believe that 29 years have passed since these scenes.
We’ve found some great reminders of 1995 in South Tyneside and they include fundraisers on Comic Relief day, a marching band, scenes from a dance school and much more.
But how many of them do you remember? Take a look and tell us more.
1. Having a party
These happy people were celebrating the anniversary of VE Day. Can you tell us more about the people in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Showing off their talent
Finalists in the Black Prince talent contest were pictured in April 1995. Were you among them? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Pictured on sports day
Whitburn Junior School pupils taking part in their annual sports day. Are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. St George's Day parade
The St George's Day Parade gets under way outside South Shields Central Library. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette