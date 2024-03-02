Nine incredible photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in the mid-1980s

Who remembers listening to Take My Breath Away by Berlin and Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles in 1986?

It’s the era when you might have enjoyed London’s Burning and Lovejoy on television.

But we want your memories of life closer to home in the year we are spotlighting in our latest retro feature.

It is 1986 and to jog your memory, here are some reminders of Bedewell Junior School, Boldon Comprehensive, Dykelands Drill Hall and Cleadon Village Drama Group.

There’s much more as well but the only way to find out is by browsing through our archive collection of photos.

1 . Recognise anyone? The Rumours at the Charles Young Centre in December 1986. Pictured, front, left to right are: Leigh Chandler, Adele Keenan and Paul Sweeny; back, Kev Bonner, Lee Carmen and Richie Baxendale. Remember this?

2 . Lights, camera, action! Cleadon Village Drama Group production of The Gingerbread Man in December 1986. Paul Rochester was pictured getting to grips with the Traffic Warden, Tony Chapman.

3 . Engrossed in a good book Boldon Comprehensive School students were holding a sponsored read in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Research in November 1986. Are you pictured?