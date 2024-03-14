Nine incredible photos to take you back to South Tyneside in 1984

Let's rewind 40 years in South Tyneside to see what you recognise.

By Evie Lake
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:21 GMT

It was the year when girls just wanted to have fun according to Cyndi Lauper and Deniece Williams told us ‘Let’s Hear It For The Boy’. But it is your memories that we want to hear and we want your memories of 1984.

We watched Beverley Hills Cop on the big screen and Murder, She Wrote as well as Bob’s Full House on the small screen.

But what else was happening in South Tyneside 40 years ago? We took a look in the Shields Gazette archives and found these nine photos to help trigger your memories.

Take a look and see how many you remember.

Easter Sunday at the South Shields Fairground in April 1984.

1. An Easter scene

Easter Sunday at the South Shields Fairground in April 1984. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The jewellery stall of Mrs Betty Topping attracts interest in 1984.

2. Checking out the stall

The jewellery stall of Mrs Betty Topping attracts interest in 1984. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Bill Hall serving young customers at the new Handy shop in August 1984. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. A handy new addition

Bill Hall serving young customers at the new Handy shop in August 1984. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Redwell's brass and wind band were pictured during a marathon concert in July 1984. Who can tell us more?

4. In the band

Redwell's brass and wind band were pictured during a marathon concert in July 1984. Who can tell us more? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideMemoriesShields Gazette