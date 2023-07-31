Nine North East record shops music lovers may remember from years past

Music fans celebrated National Vinyl Record Day this week – but what was the best record you ever bought and which was your favourite shop?

Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Shields has had plenty of choices over the years and we would love to know which was your go-to shop for the latest hits.

Was it a small local business or a bigger store which had rows and rows of hits?

Did you love to browse round for hours or get straight to that disc that you needed to have in your collection?

Take a look at these shops from our North East archives and then get in touch with your own memories.

Atkinsons The Batchelors were a big hit when they visited Atkinsons in Sunderland in 1967. Was it record shop that you remember?

Hit Parade Hit Parade in Hartlepool with the latest hits in the window. Remember it?

End of an era Woolworths shop front in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Before it closed, records and pick 'n mix were a favourite for some shoppers. How about you?

The Record Bar How many people remember the Record Bar at Blacketts? This photo is courtesy of Bill Hawkins of the ever-invaluable Sunderland Antiquarian Society. Find out more about the society at its Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org