News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Nine North East record shops music lovers may remember from years past

Music fans celebrated National Vinyl Record Day this week – but what was the best record you ever bought and which was your favourite shop?

By Evie Lake
Published 31st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Shields has had plenty of choices over the years and we would love to know which was your go-to shop for the latest hits.

Was it a small local business or a bigger store which had rows and rows of hits?

Did you love to browse round for hours or get straight to that disc that you needed to have in your collection?

Take a look at these shops from our North East archives and then get in touch with your own memories.

The Batchelors were a big hit when they visited Atkinsons in Sunderland in 1967. Was it record shop that you remember?

1. Atkinsons

The Batchelors were a big hit when they visited Atkinsons in Sunderland in 1967. Was it record shop that you remember?

Photo Sales
Hit Parade in Hartlepool with the latest hits in the window. Remember it? Photo: se

2. Hit Parade

Hit Parade in Hartlepool with the latest hits in the window. Remember it? Photo: se

Photo Sales
Woolworths shop front in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Before it closed, records and pick 'n mix were a favourite for some shoppers. How about you? Photo: FLR

3. End of an era

Woolworths shop front in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Before it closed, records and pick 'n mix were a favourite for some shoppers. How about you? Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
How many people remember the Record Bar at Blacketts? This photo is courtesy of Bill Hawkins of the ever-invaluable Sunderland Antiquarian Society. Find out more about the society at its Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org Photo: Bill Hawkins

4. The Record Bar

How many people remember the Record Bar at Blacketts? This photo is courtesy of Bill Hawkins of the ever-invaluable Sunderland Antiquarian Society. Find out more about the society at its Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandNorth EastSouth ShieldsHartlepoolBusiness