Nine North East record shops music lovers may remember from years past
Music fans celebrated National Vinyl Record Day this week – but what was the best record you ever bought and which was your favourite shop?
Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Shields has had plenty of choices over the years and we would love to know which was your go-to shop for the latest hits.
Was it a small local business or a bigger store which had rows and rows of hits?
Did you love to browse round for hours or get straight to that disc that you needed to have in your collection?
Take a look at these shops from our North East archives and then get in touch with your own memories.