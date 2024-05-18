Nine nostalgic photos from a 2004 night out in Vogue and Roxanne's in South Shields

By Evie Lake
Published 18th May 2024, 12:00 BST

Here are some amazing memories from two decades ago.

Nights out in South Tyneside have changed a lot since 2004, and nothing proves that more than these photos.

Here are nine amazing photos taken in Vogue and Roxanne’s 20 years ago.

Can you spot yourself?

Retro scenes from South Tyneside but do they bring back memories for you?

1. Lining up for a picture

Retro scenes from South Tyneside but do they bring back memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
A journey back in time.

2. A picture back in time

A journey back in time. Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
Lots of smiling faces to recognise.

3. A toast to 2004

Lots of smiling faces to recognise. Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
Pals having a whale of a time but do you recognise them?

4. Vogue and Roxanne's in 2004

Pals having a whale of a time but do you recognise them? Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South Tyneside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.