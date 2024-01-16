News you can trust since 1849
Nine nostalgic photos of South Tyneside bands from years gone by

By Evie Lake
Published 16th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

How many of these bands from South Tyneside's past do you remember?

Here we have nine photos of nine bands spanning almost fifty years.

Let us know who you recognise and the memories these photos bring up.

Local pop group Fogg taking part in a carnival week show at South Shields amusement park in 1973. Remember them?

1. Carnival time in 1973

Local pop group Fogg taking part in a carnival week show at South Shields amusement park in 1973. Remember them? Photo: Shields Gazette

New band Pawn To King Four was pictured 16 years ago. Remember them?

2. Back to 2008

New band Pawn To King Four was pictured 16 years ago. Remember them? Photo: SN

Quadrant Four was Hebburn based band which was in the picture in 1984. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Quadrant Four

Quadrant Four was Hebburn based band which was in the picture in 1984. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

The Foot Tappers pictured 17 years ago as they performed one of their trademark Shadows tunes.

4. Foot tapping in 2007

The Foot Tappers pictured 17 years ago as they performed one of their trademark Shadows tunes. Photo: SN

