Nine nostalgic photos of South Tyneside in 2014- what do you remember?
Let's take a look at what life was like 10 years ago.
All of these South Tyneside photos were taken a decade ago in 2014 and show fantastic scenes from a charity dip in the North Sea.
There’s a bingo house in the spotlight at Christmas and a reminder of a South Tyneside campaign to back an X Factor hopeful.
Can you remember these scenes, and are you pictured in any of them? Or can you spot someone you know? Take a look through our photo selection.
