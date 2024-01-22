News you can trust since 1849
Nine nostalgic photos of South Tyneside in 2014- what do you remember?

Let's take a look at what life was like 10 years ago.

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:51 GMT

All of these South Tyneside photos were taken a decade ago in 2014 and show fantastic scenes from a charity dip in the North Sea.

There’s a bingo house in the spotlight at Christmas and a reminder of a South Tyneside campaign to back an X Factor hopeful.

Can you remember these scenes, and are you pictured in any of them? Or can you spot someone you know? Take a look through our photo selection.

Latimer's owner Robert Latimer and staff were encouraging people to vote for X Faxtor contestent Lola Saunders in 2014. Remember this?

Latimer's owner Robert Latimer and staff were encouraging people to vote for X Faxtor contestent Lola Saunders in 2014. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton

A fundraising night at the Indian Brasserie for clothes to send to people in Bangladesh. Who can you recognise?

A fundraising night at the Indian Brasserie for clothes to send to people in Bangladesh. Who can you recognise? Photo: Stu Norton

It's that Boxing Day dip! Are you pictured?

It's that Boxing Day dip! Are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette

Daniel Clifford was set to launch a young people's film project at the Customs House in 2014. Does this bring back memories?

Daniel Clifford was set to launch a young people's film project at the Customs House in 2014. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Stu Norton

