Nine nostalgic photos of the Simonside Arms in South Tyneside through the years

Let's have a look at the Simonside Arms' past in today's retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:45 GMT

In another of our spotlights on the pubs in South Tyneside, we are taking a look at these scenes from the Simonside Arms venue over the years.

Plans to demolish the pub to make way for housing were rejected by South Tyneside Council earlier this month. Councillors unanimously voted to reject the proposals, raising concerns over a new access road from Hyperion Avenue, the increased traffic it would lead to, and the loss of trees.

But let's take a look at the pub in its former glory- serving drinks and raising money for the local community.

Take a look and tell us more.

A reminder from October 1987 but who can tell us more?

1. Back to the 80s

A reminder from October 1987 but who can tell us more? Photo: Shields Gazette

These players took part in an 11-hour darts marathon for charity in 2003. Remember them?

2. Aiming for your 2003 memories

These players took part in an 11-hour darts marathon for charity in 2003. Remember them? Photo: Shields Gazette

The pub's pool players raised £840 for St Clare's Hospice 18 years ago. Were you among them?

3. Potting memories from 2006

The pub's pool players raised £840 for St Clare's Hospice 18 years ago. Were you among them? Photo: Shields Gazette

Jen and Rachel English on the Oche 20 years ago. Remember this?

4. Memories from 2004

Jen and Rachel English on the Oche 20 years ago. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

