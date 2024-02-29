In another of our spotlights on the pubs in South Tyneside, we are taking a look at these scenes from the Simonside Arms venue over the years.
Plans to demolish the pub to make way for housing were rejected by South Tyneside Council earlier this month. Councillors unanimously voted to reject the proposals, raising concerns over a new access road from Hyperion Avenue, the increased traffic it would lead to, and the loss of trees.
But let's take a look at the pub in its former glory- serving drinks and raising money for the local community.
Take a look and tell us more.