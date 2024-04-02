Nine nostalgic photos showing life in South Tyneside in 1992- what do you remember?

Let's rewind to life in South Tyneside in 1992.

By Evie Lake
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Can you believe this was 32 years ago?

We have memories of the first market day at South Shields Market Place and mums and children on a toddle at Readhead Park.

You painted the Pier Pavilion, became top achievers with the 10th South Shields Boys Brigade and we have recollections of it all.

Take a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.

The first market day in 1992 in South Shields Market Place.

1. Market memories

The first market day in 1992 in South Shields Market Place. Photo: Shields Gazette

Whitburn Junior School broadcasters were pictured in June 1992. Who can tell us more about these budding on-air stars?

2. Stars of the airwaves

Whitburn Junior School broadcasters were pictured in June 1992. Who can tell us more about these budding on-air stars? Photo: Shields Gazette

Mums and youngsters of Mortimer Community Associaton toddler group were on a sponsored toddle around Readhead Park to raise funds for new outdoor activity equipment. Can you spot someone you know?

3. Ready for a toddle

Mums and youngsters of Mortimer Community Associaton toddler group were on a sponsored toddle around Readhead Park to raise funds for new outdoor activity equipment. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

These keen volunteers completed a painting project on the Pier Pavilion.

4. Ready to paint

These keen volunteers completed a painting project on the Pier Pavilion. Photo: Shields Gazette

