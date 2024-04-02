Nine nostalgic photos showing life in South Tyneside in 1992- what do you remember?

Can you believe this was 32 years ago?

We have memories of the first market day at South Shields Market Place and mums and children on a toddle at Readhead Park.

You painted the Pier Pavilion, became top achievers with the 10th South Shields Boys Brigade and we have recollections of it all.

Take a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.

1 . Market memories The first market day in 1992 in South Shields Market Place.

2 . Stars of the airwaves Whitburn Junior School broadcasters were pictured in June 1992. Who can tell us more about these budding on-air stars?

3 . Ready for a toddle Mums and youngsters of Mortimer Community Associaton toddler group were on a sponsored toddle around Readhead Park to raise funds for new outdoor activity equipment. Can you spot someone you know?