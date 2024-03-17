Nine nostalgic photos showing life in South Tyneside in 2006

What do you remember about South Tyneside in 2006?

Were you pictured in a fashion show or at the end of the Great North Run?

Perhaps you were a part of the crowd for a concert in Bents Park or maybe watching one of Tommy’s seafront parties.

We have all this and more in this collection of Shields Gazette archive photos.

The question is – how many of these scenes do you remember. Have a browse through and then tell us more.

1 . Come on England A scene from the Great North Dog Walk in World Cup year? Can you recognise the people in the picture with football-loving Frodo the dog?

2 . On stage A fashion show at the Customs House 18 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

3 . Party time Tommy brings the crowds out for another great show in 2006. Are you pictured?