Nine nostalgic photos showing life in South Tyneside in 2006

Let's rewind 18 years in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 17th Mar 2024, 15:22 GMT

What do you remember about South Tyneside in 2006?

Were you pictured in a fashion show or at the end of the Great North Run?

Perhaps you were a part of the crowd for a concert in Bents Park or maybe watching one of Tommy’s seafront parties.

We have all this and more in this collection of Shields Gazette archive photos.

The question is – how many of these scenes do you remember. Have a browse through and then tell us more.

A scene from the Great North Dog Walk in World Cup year? Can you recognise the people in the picture with football-loving Frodo the dog?

1. Come on England

A scene from the Great North Dog Walk in World Cup year? Can you recognise the people in the picture with football-loving Frodo the dog? Photo: Shields Gazette

A fashion show at the Customs House 18 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

2. On stage

A fashion show at the Customs House 18 years ago. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Tommy brings the crowds out for another great show in 2006. Are you pictured?

3. Party time

Tommy brings the crowds out for another great show in 2006. Are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette

It's a gruelling challenge but these runners got to the finish line of the 2006 Great North Run.

4. At the finish

It's a gruelling challenge but these runners got to the finish line of the 2006 Great North Run. Photo: Shields Gazette

Related topics:South TynesideGreat North RunShields Gazette