Nine nostalgic pictures of shops and pubs in South Tyneside in the 1980s as we take a trip down memory lane

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

Let’s rewind to the 1980s in South Tyneside.

Where would you have gone for a pint in South Tyneside in the 1980s? Or how about a favourite shop to buy new clothes?

Was it one of these shops and pubs which we found in the Shields Gazette archives, all dating back to 1984?

We have a reminder of a newsagents on the corner of Russell Street and Smithy Street, a famous clothes shop in the King Street area and a hobby shop in Frederick Street..

You might recognise the fashions favourite in another photo or the pub on Whiteleas Way.

Join us on a trip back in time and once you have finished browsing these photos, get in touch and share your own memories.

Whitfield's newsagents on the corner of Russell Street and Smithy Street in 1984.

1. Heading to the newsagents

Whitfield's newsagents on the corner of Russell Street and Smithy Street in 1984. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

The hobby shop in Frederick Street. Was it a place you loved to visit?

2. A spot of window shopping

The hobby shop in Frederick Street. Was it a place you loved to visit? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Rita Fashions but it was much more with watches and lighters for sale too.

3. Looking for a bargain

Rita Fashions but it was much more with watches and lighters for sale too. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Rogers Pawnbrokers shop in the spotlight.

4. Back to November 1984

Rogers Pawnbrokers shop in the spotlight. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

