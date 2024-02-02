News you can trust since 1849
Nine nostalgic pictures of South Tyneside in 1991- life in the borough 33 years ago

By Evie Lake
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 07:42 GMT

What were you doing in 1991? Were you being pictured in one of these archive South Tyneside scenes?

Here we have nine reminders of life in the borough 33 years ago including youngsters modelling the latest fashions, children building a giant dolls house and mince handouts in St Aloysius Church.

We hope they jog your memories.

Can you spot someone you know among these South Tyneside youngsters who were modelling clothes in April 1991.

1. So smart in April

Can you spot someone you know among these South Tyneside youngsters who were modelling clothes in April 1991. Photo: Shields Gazette

Cunard dual course students Miles Bennett and Nick Gilbert wait at table at South Tyneside College restaurant as part of their college course in 1991. Does this bring back memories?

2. Happy to serve

Cunard dual course students Miles Bennett and Nick Gilbert wait at table at South Tyneside College restaurant as part of their college course in 1991. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Building a giant dolls' house at the town's museum in October 1991 were, left to right: Jacqueline Newman, Jill Tubbritt, Tracy Rossiter and Helen Newman

3. Getting creative at the museum

Building a giant dolls' house at the town's museum in October 1991 were, left to right: Jacqueline Newman, Jill Tubbritt, Tracy Rossiter and Helen Newman Photo: Shields Gazette

Cafe au lait for Nicola Christie as she enjoys a continental breakfast in the Mortimer Comprehensive School restaurant, with Graham Hall and Ian Maskell. Remember this?

4. At the cafe

Cafe au lait for Nicola Christie as she enjoys a continental breakfast in the Mortimer Comprehensive School restaurant, with Graham Hall and Ian Maskell. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

