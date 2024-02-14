News you can trust since 1849
Nine nostalgic South Tyneside pictures to take you back to 1981 and 1982

Let's rewind over 40 years in today's retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT

We have nine reminders of life in South Tyneside as it looked over 40 years ago.

Get ready for a journey to South Shields market, the rockpools at Marsden, an Elvis Presley show and a bric a brac sale.

Want to know more? Read on.

The Elvis Presley Remembrance Show in 1982 at Hedworth Hall. Were you there?

1. Rock and retro

The Elvis Presley Remembrance Show in 1982 at Hedworth Hall. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette

June Curry (left) and Lily Bainbridge looked like they were having fun at the start of a giant bric a brac sale in Wood Terrace in August 1982.

2. Brilliant times at a bric a brac sale

June Curry (left) and Lily Bainbridge looked like they were having fun at the start of a giant bric a brac sale in Wood Terrace in August 1982. Photo: Shields Gazette

Brass rubbing at South Shields Museum 42 years ago this month. Remember this?

3. Best of brass

Brass rubbing at South Shields Museum 42 years ago this month. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

Philip Atkinson, six, and Kay Brennan, four, were having a great time as they explored the rock pools at Marsden in 1982.

4. Rockpooling

Philip Atkinson, six, and Kay Brennan, four, were having a great time as they explored the rock pools at Marsden in 1982. Photo: Shields Gazette

