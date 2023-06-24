News you can trust since 1849
Nine photos from a great night out in South Shields in 2004 - who can you recognise?

We are having another South Tyneside night out with a nostalgic feel – and we are doing it in 2004.

By Evie Lake
Published 25th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

This time, our focus is on Eivissa and we have 9 great images to share with you courtesy of Wayne Groves.

He was there and so were all of these people who were pictured having a great time. Are you among them?

Can you spot some of your friends in one of these photos? Join us as we dance back through the years.

How many faces do you recognise in this photo?

1. Catching up with pals

How many faces do you recognise in this photo?

Do these photos bring back memories for you?

2. Back to 2004

Do these photos bring back memories for you?

Celebrating a big day. Are you in the picture?

3. Birthday celebrations

Celebrating a big day. Are you in the picture?

Joining in with the entertainment.

4. Savouring the atmosphere

Joining in with the entertainment.

