Nine photos of Beach Road’s past as we put a retro focus on the South Shields street

Nursery scenes, a bar opening, and a Mad Hatter’s tea party. But what’s the link?
The answer is Beach Road in South Shields and all of these Gazette archive photos were taken in the street over the years.
There are scenes from 2003, 2005, 2008, and 2016 so join us as we step back in time.
1. A grand opening in 2008
Director Damian Dagleish was in the picture as Cellar 21 opened in Beach Road 16 years ago | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette
2. Kindergarten memories
The Jack and Jill Kindergarten pictured in 2008. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette
3. New in 2009
Dan Kane and Dan Ashby were pictured outside the new Native Print shop 15 years ago. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette
4. A memory from 2005
Victoria Siddoway and Paul Taylor were in the picture at Once Upon a Tyne. They were using their guest house to promote coastal sports 19 years ago. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette
