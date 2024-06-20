Nine photos of Beach Road’s past as we put a retro focus on the South Shields street

By Evie Lake
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:31 BST

Let’s take a look at Beach Road’s past in these nine photos.

Nursery scenes, a bar opening, and a Mad Hatter’s tea party. But what’s the link?

The answer is Beach Road in South Shields and all of these Gazette archive photos were taken in the street over the years.

We are putting the retro spotlight on another part of South Tyneside with a look at nine pictures from Beach Road.

There are scenes from 2003, 2005, 2008, and 2016 so join us as we step back in time.

Director Damian Dagleish was in the picture as Cellar 21 opened in Beach Road 16 years ago

1. A grand opening in 2008

Director Damian Dagleish was in the picture as Cellar 21 opened in Beach Road 16 years ago | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The Jack and Jill Kindergarten pictured in 2008.

2. Kindergarten memories

The Jack and Jill Kindergarten pictured in 2008. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Dan Kane and Dan Ashby were pictured outside the new Native Print shop 15 years ago.

3. New in 2009

Dan Kane and Dan Ashby were pictured outside the new Native Print shop 15 years ago. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Victoria Siddoway and Paul Taylor were in the picture at Once Upon a Tyne. They were using their guest house to promote coastal sports 19 years ago.

4. A memory from 2005

Victoria Siddoway and Paul Taylor were in the picture at Once Upon a Tyne. They were using their guest house to promote coastal sports 19 years ago. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsSPOTLIGHTSouth Tyneside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.