Nine photos of South Tyneside children on their first day of school in 2005

Were you pictured on your first day of school in South Tyneside nearly 20 years ago?

By Evie Lake
Published 11th Mar 2024, 09:13 GMT

Where has the time gone? All these little ones spent their first day at school 19 years ago

From Harton Infants to Marine Park and Bede Burn to All Saints, every one of these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives in 2005.

So if you were in Mrs Monte’s class at St Oswald’s, Mrs Woods at Bede Burn or Mrs Gregory’s at St Mary’s in Tyne Dock, we’ve got memories for you.

Reception classes at Harton Infants School. These pupils, who were in the classes of Mrs Rutherford, Mrs Hall and Mrs Britton, were all smiles 19 years ago.

1. Harton Infants

Reception classes at Harton Infants School. These pupils, who were in the classes of Mrs Rutherford, Mrs Hall and Mrs Britton, were all smiles 19 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

Mrs Monte's reception class at St Oswald's C of E Primary School in Hebburn. We're hoping you can spot someone you know.

2. St Oswald's

Mrs Monte's reception class at St Oswald's C of E Primary School in Hebburn. We're hoping you can spot someone you know. Photo: Shields Gazette

Mrs Scullion and Mrs Cockburn's reception classes lined up for this 2005 photo.

3. St Aloysius RC Infants

Mrs Scullion and Mrs Cockburn's reception classes lined up for this 2005 photo. Photo: Shields Gazette

Take a look at Mrs Woods' reception class at Bede Burn Primary in Jarrow.

4. Bede Burn Primary

Take a look at Mrs Woods' reception class at Bede Burn Primary in Jarrow. Photo: Shields Gazette

