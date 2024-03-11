Nine photos of South Tyneside children on their first day of school in 2005

Where has the time gone? All these little ones spent their first day at school 19 years ago
From Harton Infants to Marine Park and Bede Burn to All Saints, every one of these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives in 2005.
So if you were in Mrs Monte’s class at St Oswald’s, Mrs Woods at Bede Burn or Mrs Gregory’s at St Mary’s in Tyne Dock, we’ve got memories for you.
1. Harton Infants
Reception classes at Harton Infants School. These pupils, who were in the classes of Mrs Rutherford, Mrs Hall and Mrs Britton, were all smiles 19 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. St Oswald's
Mrs Monte's reception class at St Oswald's C of E Primary School in Hebburn. We're hoping you can spot someone you know. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. St Aloysius RC Infants
Mrs Scullion and Mrs Cockburn's reception classes lined up for this 2005 photo. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Bede Burn Primary
Take a look at Mrs Woods' reception class at Bede Burn Primary in Jarrow. Photo: Shields Gazette