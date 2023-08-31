Nine photos of the best fancy dress outfits worn through the 2000s Great North Runs
Fancy that! You lot certainly know how to have fun when you tackle the Great North Run.
You have dressed as everything from bandits to bananas and superheroes to Shakespearean characters for 13-miles of gruelling running.
It’s all been in the name of charity and we have loved getting you on camera as you headed round the course in years gone by.
Now, as the iconic race gets ready to return to South Shields on September 10, take a look at the outfits you have donned over the years.
It’s a veritable feast of fancy dress photos!
And get in touch if you’ve got a wacky costume ready for this year’s race.
