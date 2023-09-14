Let’s take a trip back to the 90s.

Were you at school in South Tyneside in 1990?

Well we have just the thing to remind you of those days in the classroom, on the sports field and in the school yard.

We have scenes from Mortimer Comprehensive, Harton Juniors, Whitburn Juniors and many more.

We have reminders of home economics lessons, field trips, and trips to the dining hall.

So take a look through, re-live the memories and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Harton Junior School Hundreds of balloons released from Harton Junior School in May 1990. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . A continental breakfast Cafe au lait for Nicola Christie as she enjoys a continental breakfast in the Mortimer Comprehensive School restaurant, with Graham Hall and Ian Maskell. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Football winners Captain Stewart Williamson and the South Shields Primary School football team with the Derwent and Medomsley Cup. The team beat Kelloe 6-1 in the final of the under 11 competition held in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales