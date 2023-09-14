News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Nine photos that will bring back memories if you went to school in South Tyneside in 1990

Let’s take a trip back to the 90s.

By Evie Lake
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:56 BST

Were you at school in South Tyneside in 1990?

Well we have just the thing to remind you of those days in the classroom, on the sports field and in the school yard.

We have scenes from Mortimer Comprehensive, Harton Juniors, Whitburn Juniors and many more.

We have reminders of home economics lessons, field trips, and trips to the dining hall.

So take a look through, re-live the memories and then get in touch to tell us more.

Hundreds of balloons released from Harton Junior School in May 1990. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Harton Junior School

Hundreds of balloons released from Harton Junior School in May 1990. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Cafe au lait for Nicola Christie as she enjoys a continental breakfast in the Mortimer Comprehensive School restaurant, with Graham Hall and Ian Maskell. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. A continental breakfast

Cafe au lait for Nicola Christie as she enjoys a continental breakfast in the Mortimer Comprehensive School restaurant, with Graham Hall and Ian Maskell. Photo: Shields Gazette

Captain Stewart Williamson and the South Shields Primary School football team with the Derwent and Medomsley Cup. The team beat Kelloe 6-1 in the final of the under 11 competition held in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Football winners

Captain Stewart Williamson and the South Shields Primary School football team with the Derwent and Medomsley Cup. The team beat Kelloe 6-1 in the final of the under 11 competition held in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Mortimer Comprehensive School headmaster Albyn Snowdon in 1990 with the computers putting the school into the 21st century. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. The computer age at Mortimer School

Mortimer Comprehensive School headmaster Albyn Snowdon in 1990 with the computers putting the school into the 21st century. Photo: Shields Gazette

