Were you at school in South Tyneside in 1990?
Well we have just the thing to remind you of those days in the classroom, on the sports field and in the school yard.
We have scenes from Mortimer Comprehensive, Harton Juniors, Whitburn Juniors and many more.
We have reminders of home economics lessons, field trips, and trips to the dining hall.
So take a look through, re-live the memories and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Harton Junior School
Hundreds of balloons released from Harton Junior School in May 1990. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A continental breakfast
Cafe au lait for Nicola Christie as she enjoys a continental breakfast in the Mortimer Comprehensive School restaurant, with Graham Hall and Ian Maskell. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Football winners
Captain Stewart Williamson and the South Shields Primary School football team with the Derwent and Medomsley Cup. The team beat Kelloe 6-1 in the final of the under 11 competition held in South Shields. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. The computer age at Mortimer School
Mortimer Comprehensive School headmaster Albyn Snowdon in 1990 with the computers putting the school into the 21st century. Photo: Shields Gazette