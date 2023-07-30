News you can trust since 1849
Nine photos you will remember if you lived in South Tyneside in the mid 1980s- who can you spot?

Who remembers listening to Take My Breath Away by Berlin and Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles in this year?

By Evie Lake
Published 30th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST

It’s the era when you might have enjoyed London’s Burning and Lovejoy on television.

But we want your memories of life closer to home in the year we are spotlighting in our latest retro feature.

It is 1986 and to jog your memory, here are some reminders of Bedewell Junior School, Boldon Comprehensive, Dykelands Drill Hall and Cleadon Village Drama Group.

There’s much more as well but the only way to find out is by browsing through our archive collection of photos.

The Rumours at the Charles Young Centre in December 1986. Pictured, front, left to right are: Leigh Chandler, Adele Keenan and Paul Sweeny; back, Kev Bonner, Lee Carmen and Richie Baxendale. Remember this? Photo: sg

1. Recognise anyone?

Gary and Glenn Mitchell, of Cleadon Park, who competed in the Gazette Pairs Cup in bowls in 1986. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: sg

2. On the green

Gazette competition winner Sharon Brown got to meet her heroes Status Quo in this December 1986 photo. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Sharon meets her heroes

A June 1986 memory showing Hebburn Bedewell Junior School pupils handing over money raised for Sport Aid to Matthew Nickland, who was the organisation's area representative. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. They did so well

