Nine photos you will remember if you lived in South Tyneside in the mid 1980s- who can you spot?
Who remembers listening to Take My Breath Away by Berlin and Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles in this year?
It’s the era when you might have enjoyed London’s Burning and Lovejoy on television.
But we want your memories of life closer to home in the year we are spotlighting in our latest retro feature.
It is 1986 and to jog your memory, here are some reminders of Bedewell Junior School, Boldon Comprehensive, Dykelands Drill Hall and Cleadon Village Drama Group.
There’s much more as well but the only way to find out is by browsing through our archive collection of photos.
