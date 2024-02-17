Back in 2013, we shopped at Greenwoods, watched a flashmob, basked in the sun as we browsed the market stalls and got our music from HMV.
How much has changed? Have a look through our collection of archive photos and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. King Street
Sweltering at the stalls in July 2013 Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Market Sqaure
Bargain hunters in the Market Square 11 years ago. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Memories from Marks & Spencer's
The final minutes of trading at Marks and Spencer's in King Street. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Looking back at HMV
Sales day at HMV in 2013. Did you love a visit to this shop? Photo: Shields Gazette