Nine pictures of how King Street in South Shields looked over a decade ago

Let's look back at how much King Street has changed.

By Evie Lake
Published 17th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Back in 2013, we shopped at Greenwoods, watched a flashmob, basked in the sun as we browsed the market stalls and got our music from HMV.

How much has changed? Have a look through our collection of archive photos and then get in touch to tell us more.

Sweltering at the stalls in July 2013

1. King Street

Sweltering at the stalls in July 2013 Photo: Shields Gazette

Bargain hunters in the Market Square 11 years ago. Remember this?

2. Market Sqaure

Bargain hunters in the Market Square 11 years ago. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

The final minutes of trading at Marks and Spencer's in King Street.

3. Memories from Marks & Spencer's

The final minutes of trading at Marks and Spencer's in King Street. Photo: Shields Gazette

Sales day at HMV in 2013. Did you love a visit to this shop?

4. Looking back at HMV

Sales day at HMV in 2013. Did you love a visit to this shop? Photo: Shields Gazette

