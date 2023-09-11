Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the old shops and pubs in South Tyneside.

Where would you have gone for a pint in South Tyneside in the 1980s? Or how about a favourite shop to buy new clothes?

Was it one of these shops and pubs which we found in the Shields Gazette archives, all dating back to 1984?

We have a reminder of a newsagents on the corner of Russell Street and Smithy Street, a famous clothes shop in the King Street area and a hobby shop in Frederick Street..

You might recognise the fashions favourite in another photo or the pub on Whiteleas Way.

Join us on a trip back in time and once you have finished browsing these photos, get in touch and share your own memories.

Window shopping The hobby shop in Frederick Street. Was it a place you loved to visit?

Calling in at the Ferry Tavern The Ferry Tavern, now demolished, was one of South Shields' oldest pubs. Pictured here in June 1984.

A pint in the Cyrpus We've had a look in the shops. How about a pint in the Cyprus public house, pictured here in early 1984.