Nine pictures of shops and pubs in South Tyneside in the 1980s as we take a trip down memory lane

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the old shops and pubs in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST

Where would you have gone for a pint in South Tyneside in the 1980s? Or how about a favourite shop to buy new clothes?

Was it one of these shops and pubs which we found in the Shields Gazette archives, all dating back to 1984?

We have a reminder of a newsagents on the corner of Russell Street and Smithy Street, a famous clothes shop in the King Street area and a hobby shop in Frederick Street..

You might recognise the fashions favourite in another photo or the pub on Whiteleas Way.

Join us on a trip back in time and once you have finished browsing these photos, get in touch and share your own memories.

The hobby shop in Frederick Street. Was it a place you loved to visit? Photo: sg

1. Window shopping

The Ferry Tavern, now demolished, was one of South Shields' oldest pubs. Pictured here in June 1984. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Calling in at the Ferry Tavern

We've had a look in the shops. How about a pint in the Cyprus public house, pictured here in early 1984. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. A pint in the Cyrpus

O Callaghans and more in Dean Road in October 1984. Photo: Shiels Gazette

4. Dean Road in 1984

