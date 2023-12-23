News you can trust since 1849
Nine retro Christmas party scenes from South Tyneside's past

Let's take a look at these South Tyneside retro Chirstmas scenes.

By Evie Lake
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

So here it is, Merry Christmas and everybody was having fun in these South Tyneside retro scenes.

There were crackers, festive food and a visit from Santa Claus.

What a great time you had at St Margaret’s in 2003, Hebburn Library in 2004 and Jarrow Children’s Centre in 2009.

Get your best party outfit on for a trip back in time with the help of the Shields Gazette archives.

Can you believe it, this was 20 years ago. Santa called in at the St Margaret's Parents and Toddler Group in 2003. Did you meet him?

1. Santa at St Margaret's

Can you believe it, this was 20 years ago. Santa called in at the St Margaret's Parents and Toddler Group in 2003. Did you meet him? Photo: TR

You better watch out. Santa Claus was visiting the Boldon Comprehensive School OAP Christmas party in 2017.

2. The big man comes to Boldon

You better watch out. Santa Claus was visiting the Boldon Comprehensive School OAP Christmas party in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid

Faithful friends who are dear to them. Pictured at the Sutton Hall Over 60s Christmas party in 2003.

3. Festive friends at Sutton Hall

Faithful friends who are dear to them. Pictured at the Sutton Hall Over 60s Christmas party in 2003. Photo: CL

Children who were definitely on the nice list were pictured at the Jiggle Wiggle party in 2003. Remember it?

4. Fun at the Jiggle Wiggle party

Children who were definitely on the nice list were pictured at the Jiggle Wiggle party in 2003. Remember it? Photo: IB

