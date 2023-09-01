News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Nine retro photos from inside South Tyneside’s social clubs through the years

Let’s take a trip down memory lane through South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:38 BST

It’s the place where you might watch a show, have a drink with friends or enjoy a game of pool or snooker.

So let’s enjoy memories of special social club moments from years gone by.

We have nine pictures from the Shields Gazette archives of social clubs across the borough. They show events such as a fundraising event and a dressing up event for children.

But why not take a look for yourself in this flashback feature on the places we love.

Back to 2015 for this fundraising scene at the Neon Social Club. Does it bring back great memories? Photo: Stu Norton

1. Fun at the Neon Social Club

Back to 2015 for this fundraising scene at the Neon Social Club. Does it bring back great memories? Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Pool night at the Park Road Social Club in Jarrow in 2006. It shows David Graves, Barry Ritson, Graham Malloy, David Softley, Paul Nur and Paul Hogg and they raised £1,000 for St Clare's Hospice. Photo: IB

2. Chalking up a big sum for chairty

Pool night at the Park Road Social Club in Jarrow in 2006. It shows David Graves, Barry Ritson, Graham Malloy, David Softley, Paul Nur and Paul Hogg and they raised £1,000 for St Clare's Hospice. Photo: IB

Photo Sales
A scene from the Whitburn and Marsden Social Club 16 years ago. Photo: SN

3. Pictured in Whitburn in 2007

A scene from the Whitburn and Marsden Social Club 16 years ago. Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Secretary Terry Smith pictured at the Iona Social Club in Hebburn in 2008. Photo: IB

4. At the Iona in 2008

Secretary Terry Smith pictured at the Iona Social Club in Hebburn in 2008. Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSnookerPandemicMemories