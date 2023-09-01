Nine retro photos from inside South Tyneside’s social clubs through the years

Let’s take a trip down memory lane through South Tyneside.

It’s the place where you might watch a show, have a drink with friends or enjoy a game of pool or snooker.

So let’s enjoy memories of special social club moments from years gone by.

We have nine pictures from the Shields Gazette archives of social clubs across the borough. They show events such as a fundraising event and a dressing up event for children.

But why not take a look for yourself in this flashback feature on the places we love.

1 . Fun at the Neon Social Club Back to 2015 for this fundraising scene at the Neon Social Club. Does it bring back great memories? Photo: Stu Norton

2 . Chalking up a big sum for chairty Pool night at the Park Road Social Club in Jarrow in 2006. It shows David Graves, Barry Ritson, Graham Malloy, David Softley, Paul Nur and Paul Hogg and they raised £1,000 for St Clare's Hospice. Photo: IB

3 . Pictured in Whitburn in 2007 A scene from the Whitburn and Marsden Social Club 16 years ago. Photo: SN