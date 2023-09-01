Nine retro photos from inside South Tyneside’s social clubs through the years
Let’s take a trip down memory lane through South Tyneside.
It’s the place where you might watch a show, have a drink with friends or enjoy a game of pool or snooker.
So let’s enjoy memories of special social club moments from years gone by.
We have nine pictures from the Shields Gazette archives of social clubs across the borough. They show events such as a fundraising event and a dressing up event for children.
But why not take a look for yourself in this flashback feature on the places we love.
1 / 3