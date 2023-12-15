News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Nine retro photos from life in South Tyneside 1985- the year Princess Diana visited

Let's take a look back at 1985 in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 15th Dec 2023, 08:34 GMT

Can you remember what you were doing in 1985? Can you remember what else was happening on South Tyneside that year?

It was a year of significant royal visits for the area, from Princess Diana to the Queen Mother.

Take a look at these reminders.

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, is pictured unveiling the plaque at the Port of Tyne, to mark the opening of the Tyne Coal Terminal, in November 1985.

1. A special visit

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, is pictured unveiling the plaque at the Port of Tyne, to mark the opening of the Tyne Coal Terminal, in November 1985. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Back to May 1985 and these first year pupils at Redwell Comprehensive were pictured presenting a brochure they produced to the chairman of South Tyneside Cultural and Leisure Activities Committee, Councillor Lilian Jordison. But who can tell us more about the brochure?

2. Redwell students in the news

Back to May 1985 and these first year pupils at Redwell Comprehensive were pictured presenting a brochure they produced to the chairman of South Tyneside Cultural and Leisure Activities Committee, Councillor Lilian Jordison. But who can tell us more about the brochure? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Hedworthfield Comprehensive School students are pictured with some of the rubbish they collected from the Mount Pleasant Marsh, Boldon. Remember this?

3. Clearing up in Boldon

Hedworthfield Comprehensive School students are pictured with some of the rubbish they collected from the Mount Pleasant Marsh, Boldon. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Young engineers at I Tech Hebburn are pictured with the hypothermia apparatus which they made. Can you spot anyone you know in this 1985 photo?

4. Technical stars in Hebburn

Young engineers at I Tech Hebburn are pictured with the hypothermia apparatus which they made. Can you spot anyone you know in this 1985 photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideQueen