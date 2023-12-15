Nine retro photos from life in South Tyneside 1985- the year Princess Diana visited

Can you remember what you were doing in 1985? Can you remember what else was happening on South Tyneside that year?
It was a year of significant royal visits for the area, from Princess Diana to the Queen Mother.
Take a look at these reminders.
1. A special visit
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, is pictured unveiling the plaque at the Port of Tyne, to mark the opening of the Tyne Coal Terminal, in November 1985. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Redwell students in the news
Back to May 1985 and these first year pupils at Redwell Comprehensive were pictured presenting a brochure they produced to the chairman of South Tyneside Cultural and Leisure Activities Committee, Councillor Lilian Jordison. But who can tell us more about the brochure? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Clearing up in Boldon
Hedworthfield Comprehensive School students are pictured with some of the rubbish they collected from the Mount Pleasant Marsh, Boldon. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Technical stars in Hebburn
Young engineers at I Tech Hebburn are pictured with the hypothermia apparatus which they made. Can you spot anyone you know in this 1985 photo? Photo: Shields Gazette