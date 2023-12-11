Nine retro photos from life in South Tyneside in 1981- rewind 42 years

It's hard to believe 42 years have passed since these South Tyneside photos were taken.

But that’s the reality and you have to go back to 1981 to relive these scenes.

They include a singalong on HMS Fearless, Jarrow’s opera lovers performing Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, youth training at Reyrolles in Hebburn and Keith Chegwin at the Gypsies Green Stadium – all in the same year.

Add to all that a spot of bowls training in West Park, a field day at Wood Terrace and an ice rink at Temple Park Leisure Centre and you have lots of memories of a great year.

1 . Cheggers at Gypsies Green A reminder from July 1981 as Keith Chegwin entertains the crowds at Gypsies Green Stadium. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette

2 . On board in 1981 Radio operator Paul Mortimer and Able Seaman, radar, Clive Prescott sing along with Margaret Herron and the Harton Harmonisers on board HMS Fearless. Who remembers this? Photo: Shields Gazette

3 . On stage in Ali Baba Jarrow Amateur Operatic Society's production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. Alex Lumley as Ali Baba, with left to right: Ossie Naylor as Hassarac; Helen Lowther as Hamid; Ken Bartley as Abdulla and Alan Grieves as the Dame. Photo: Shields Gazette