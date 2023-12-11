Nine retro photos from life in South Tyneside in 1981- rewind 42 years
Let's go back to South Tyneside in 1981.
It's hard to believe 42 years have passed since these South Tyneside photos were taken.
But that’s the reality and you have to go back to 1981 to relive these scenes.
They include a singalong on HMS Fearless, Jarrow’s opera lovers performing Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, youth training at Reyrolles in Hebburn and Keith Chegwin at the Gypsies Green Stadium – all in the same year.
Add to all that a spot of bowls training in West Park, a field day at Wood Terrace and an ice rink at Temple Park Leisure Centre and you have lots of memories of a great year.
Take a look.