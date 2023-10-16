Nine retro photos from South Tyneside’s shipbuilding past- what do you remember?
We are re-living South Tyneside’s shipbuilding industry in this selection of retro photos.
And we hope the pictures from the Shields Gazette archives bring back lots of memories.
Are you pictured at Readheads, the training school at Hebburn or Hawthorn Leslie?
What are your memories of working in the yards? Take a look at our selection and then get in touch to tell us more.
