Nine retro photos from South Tyneside’s shipbuilding past- what do you remember?

Do you recognise these photos from South Tyneside’s shipbuilding past?

By Evie Lake
Published 16th Oct 2023, 07:32 BST

We are re-living South Tyneside’s shipbuilding industry in this selection of retro photos.

And we hope the pictures from the Shields Gazette archives bring back lots of memories.

Are you pictured at Readheads, the training school at Hebburn or Hawthorn Leslie?

What are your memories of working in the yards? Take a look at our selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

Brigham and Cowans shipyard and the Tyne Dock Engineering Company pictured in May 1958. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Back to 1958

Brigham and Cowans shipyard and the Tyne Dock Engineering Company pictured in May 1958. Photo: Shields Gazette

A shipyard strike scene from March 1957. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. On strike

A shipyard strike scene from March 1957. Photo: Shields Gazette

An undated shipyard photo from the Gazette archives. Do you remember scenes like this in the shipyards? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Hard at work

An undated shipyard photo from the Gazette archives. Do you remember scenes like this in the shipyards? Photo: Shields Gazette

An old duplex centre - beam steam engine in the final stages of renovation at British Shipbuilders’ training school at Hebburn in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Back to 1981

An old duplex centre - beam steam engine in the final stages of renovation at British Shipbuilders’ training school at Hebburn in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette

