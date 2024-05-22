Here we have nine retro photos of Barbour in South Tyneside over the years.

We have scenes featuring Robson Green and employees hard at work.

Barbour was founded in South Shields in 1894 and is a prominent part of the borough ever since.

What are your memories of Barbour? Do you recognise any of these scenes from the early 2000s?

Have a look and let us know.

1 . Retro with Robson Robson Green, centre, joined Barbour employees who were receiving NVQ level 2 awards in 2013. Recognise anyone?

2 . Flashback to 2005 Lynne Noble, left, showed daughter Amanda her job while Michelle Sayers and Abigail George watched on in this Barbour scene from 19 years ago.

3 . Hard at work Barbour machinists in the picture in 2005. Recognise anyone?