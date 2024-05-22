Nine retro photos of Barbour over the years- what are your memories of the South Tyneside company?

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:16 BST

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with this Barbour retro.

Here we have nine retro photos of Barbour in South Tyneside over the years.

We have scenes featuring Robson Green and employees hard at work.

Barbour was founded in South Shields in 1894 and is a prominent part of the borough ever since.

What are your memories of Barbour? Do you recognise any of these scenes from the early 2000s?

Have a look and let us know.

Robson Green, centre, joined Barbour employees who were receiving NVQ level 2 awards in 2013. Recognise anyone?

1. Retro with Robson

Robson Green, centre, joined Barbour employees who were receiving NVQ level 2 awards in 2013. Recognise anyone? Photo: Shields Gazette

Lynne Noble, left, showed daughter Amanda her job while Michelle Sayers and Abigail George watched on in this Barbour scene from 19 years ago.

2. Flashback to 2005

Lynne Noble, left, showed daughter Amanda her job while Michelle Sayers and Abigail George watched on in this Barbour scene from 19 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

Barbour machinists in the picture in 2005. Recognise anyone?

3. Hard at work

Barbour machinists in the picture in 2005. Recognise anyone? Photo: Shields Gazette

The Barbour fashion show in 2008.

4. The height of fashion

The Barbour fashion show in 2008. Photo: Shields Gazette

