News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Nine retro photos of happy times in South Tyneside pubs over the years

Fancing a pint? Here are nine amazing retro photos from South Tyneside boozers through the years.

By Evie Lake
Published 5th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

But how about a look back at South Tyneside pub scenes we have loved from the past?

We have a reminder of a horse that liked a tipple, a panto dame sampling a swift half and much more.

Where did you love to savour a tasty pint in times gone by? Was it one of these hostelries?

Take a look at our retro selection and tell us more.

Peggy the horse has a pint in the Alexandra Hotel in Jarrow. Remember this from 2006? (Shields Gazette)

1. Horsing around

Peggy the horse has a pint in the Alexandra Hotel in Jarrow. Remember this from 2006? (Shields Gazette)

Photo Sales
Relaxing with a beer in the German bar, is Mr Barney McKie, manager of La Strada. This scene takes us back to April 1967. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Relaxing in 1967

Relaxing with a beer in the German bar, is Mr Barney McKie, manager of La Strada. This scene takes us back to April 1967. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The South Shields October-fest held at the Tavern for one charity night only. Have you spotted anyone you know in this 1972 view? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Charity time in 1972

The South Shields October-fest held at the Tavern for one charity night only. Have you spotted anyone you know in this 1972 view? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
South Shields and Westoe Club beer festival in 2015. Were you there? Photo: Stu Norton

4. Beer Festival in 2015

South Shields and Westoe Club beer festival in 2015. Were you there? Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PubsSouth Tyneside