Nine retro photos of Jarrow’s past from the 1950s to 1990s- what can you remember?

From shipyard scenes to a dual carriageway taking shape – we’ve covered it all in Jarrow.

Here are nine scenes to show you just how many different events our Gazette photographers have attended over the decades.

There is everything from a sports day to a choir and a rugby match to factory visits.

Do our photos trigger great memories? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Winners in 1979 Staff from Allen Bradley's factory on the Bede Estate, Jarrow, held a mini Miss World contest in 1979. Did you work at the factory?

2 . Back to 1955 Back to June 1955 and the commissioning of the anti submarine 'URSA' at Palmers, Jarrow.

3 . A Christmas scene from 1990 Pupils from St Matthew's Primary School, Jarrow performed at Park Road Methodist Church, Bede Burn Road in 1990. Do you recognise any of these Year 6 pupils?

4 . Sports day Can you spot anyone you know in this 1988 Ellison Junior School photo?