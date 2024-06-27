Nine retro photos of Jarrow’s past from the 1950s to 1990s- what can you remember?

Let’s look back at Jarrow’s past through these archive Shields Gazette photos.

From shipyard scenes to a dual carriageway taking shape – we’ve covered it all in Jarrow.

Here are nine scenes to show you just how many different events our Gazette photographers have attended over the decades.

There is everything from a sports day to a choir and a rugby match to factory visits.

Do our photos trigger great memories? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

Staff from Allen Bradley's factory on the Bede Estate, Jarrow, held a mini Miss World contest in 1979. Did you work at the factory?

1. Winners in 1979

Back to June 1955 and the commissioning of the anti submarine 'URSA' at Palmers, Jarrow.

2. Back to 1955

Pupils from St Matthew's Primary School, Jarrow performed at Park Road Methodist Church, Bede Burn Road in 1990. Do you recognise any of these Year 6 pupils?

3. A Christmas scene from 1990

Can you spot anyone you know in this 1988 Ellison Junior School photo?

4. Sports day

