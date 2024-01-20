News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Nine retro photos of life in South Tyneside in 1971

Let's turn the clock 53 years in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 20th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

A new playground in Straker Terrace and cyclists in the Milk Race made the pages of the Shields Gazette in 1971.

So did the Hebburn Crusaders jazz band and the Albermale pub but we want to know whether you were in the picture?

We have nine photos from the borough back then and the collection also includes pupils at Cleadon Park Juniors as well as Laygate Infants.

But that’s enough from us. Why not take a look for yourself and enjoy our journey back to 1971.

Romano Michella, centre with cousins, Trevor, left and Michael as they sample the ice cream that won them top honours in Paris in 1971.

1. Sampling the goods

Romano Michella, centre with cousins, Trevor, left and Michael as they sample the ice cream that won them top honours in Paris in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Laygate Infants School in June 1971. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Pictured at school

Laygate Infants School in June 1971. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Edith Coulson, manageress of Albermale public house chatting to customers in January 1971.

3. Pictured at the pub

Edith Coulson, manageress of Albermale public house chatting to customers in January 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Drummers of Hebburn Crusaders Jazz Band practice before the jazz band carnival at Hebburn Civic Centre in 1971.

4. Ready to perform

Drummers of Hebburn Crusaders Jazz Band practice before the jazz band carnival at Hebburn Civic Centre in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideCyclistsShields Gazette