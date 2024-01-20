Nine retro photos of life in South Tyneside in 1971

A new playground in Straker Terrace and cyclists in the Milk Race made the pages of the Shields Gazette in 1971.

So did the Hebburn Crusaders jazz band and the Albermale pub but we want to know whether you were in the picture?

We have nine photos from the borough back then and the collection also includes pupils at Cleadon Park Juniors as well as Laygate Infants.

But that’s enough from us. Why not take a look for yourself and enjoy our journey back to 1971.

1 . Sampling the goods Romano Michella, centre with cousins, Trevor, left and Michael as they sample the ice cream that won them top honours in Paris in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Pictured at school Laygate Infants School in June 1971. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Pictured at the pub Edith Coulson, manageress of Albermale public house chatting to customers in January 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales