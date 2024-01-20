Nine retro photos of life in South Tyneside in 1971
Let's turn the clock 53 years in South Tyneside.
A new playground in Straker Terrace and cyclists in the Milk Race made the pages of the Shields Gazette in 1971.
So did the Hebburn Crusaders jazz band and the Albermale pub but we want to know whether you were in the picture?
We have nine photos from the borough back then and the collection also includes pupils at Cleadon Park Juniors as well as Laygate Infants.
But that’s enough from us. Why not take a look for yourself and enjoy our journey back to 1971.
