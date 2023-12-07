Nine retro photos of life in South Tyneside in 1983- what can you remember?

In 1983 We sang along to True by Spandau Ballet and Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart. All the while, we were wearing shoulder pads, puffed sleeves, leg warmers and shell suits.

And while all that was happening in the world, all this was going on closer to home in South Shields.

You were having a first go on the new Aqua Blaster slide at Temple Park Leisure Centre, enjoying a drink with friends at Surfers and stocking up your freezer at Jr’s.

Want to know more? Read on.

1 . Having a blast on the Aqua Blaster The Mayoress of South Tyneside, Kate Fox, had a wonderful time as she opened the new Aqua Blaster slide at Temple Park Leisure Centre. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Geordie's Jetty Crumbling structure at Geordie's Jetty, near Velva Liquids, South Shields, being removed in 1983. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Surfers' theme bar Let's have a look at the new Surfers' theme bar which was at the Sea Hotel. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales