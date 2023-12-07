Nine retro photos of life in South Tyneside in 1983- what can you remember?
Let's go back 40 years ago for today's South Tyneside retro.
In 1983 We sang along to True by Spandau Ballet and Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart. All the while, we were wearing shoulder pads, puffed sleeves, leg warmers and shell suits.
And while all that was happening in the world, all this was going on closer to home in South Shields.
You were having a first go on the new Aqua Blaster slide at Temple Park Leisure Centre, enjoying a drink with friends at Surfers and stocking up your freezer at Jr’s.
Want to know more? Read on.
