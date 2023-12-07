News you can trust since 1849
Nine retro photos of life in South Tyneside in 1983- what can you remember?

Let's go back 40 years ago for today's South Tyneside retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT

In 1983 We sang along to True by Spandau Ballet and Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart. All the while, we were wearing shoulder pads, puffed sleeves, leg warmers and shell suits.

And while all that was happening in the world, all this was going on closer to home in South Shields.

You were having a first go on the new Aqua Blaster slide at Temple Park Leisure Centre, enjoying a drink with friends at Surfers and stocking up your freezer at Jr’s.

Want to know more? Read on.

The Mayoress of South Tyneside, Kate Fox, had a wonderful time as she opened the new Aqua Blaster slide at Temple Park Leisure Centre.

1. Having a blast on the Aqua Blaster

Crumbling structure at Geordie's Jetty, near Velva Liquids, South Shields, being removed in 1983.

2. Geordie's Jetty

Let's have a look at the new Surfers' theme bar which was at the Sea Hotel.

3. Surfers' theme bar

Darth Vader popped into T and G Allan's shop in King Street and was photographed with David Wardle, Lee Foster, Graham Hunter, Ben Alexander, Stewart Cross, Victoria Watson and Paul Kolster.

4. A star at T and G Allan's

