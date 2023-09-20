Nine retro photos of Plessey’s factory in South Tyneside- did you work there?

What can you remember about the telecommunications factory?

Did you work at Plessey?

We have nine reminders of factory scenes, sports day reminders, fundraising and the day an important visitor did a tour.

Perhaps you are pictured or you can spot someone you know. We would love to hear from anyone with memories of working at the factory.

Smiling in the rain Plessey workers were pictured leaving their meeting at the Unionist Club, South Shields, in 1969.

An aerial view Surrounded by housing and the busy Frederick Street shopping area, the large Plessey Telecomunications factory and the smaller Mary Harris clothing factory are pictured in the new industrial complex at South Shields in 1971.

The day the Mayor paid a visit The Mayor and Mayoress of South Shields, Ald and Mrs A M Southwick, during their visit to the Plessey factory at Laygate. They are pictured with D G Booth,right, regional general divisional manager, and P Bourke, a solderer at work in 1969.