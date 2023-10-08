News you can trust since 1849
Nine retro photos of South Tyneside Guides & Brownies through the decades

We’re focusing on the Guides and Brownies for today’s retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST

Spear throwing, a beatnik party and laying carpets – you did it all with the Guides and Brownies.

But the question is, were you pictured as you did all of these things in South Tyneside in times gone by?

We have nine photos of Guides and Brownies getting up to all sorts of fun in decades gone by.

So be prepared to enjoy some great memories, and if you do, why not tell us more by getting in touch.

Girl Guides of the 12th Westoe Baptist Company having fun at a beatnik party which they held in the church hall. Remember this from February 1963?

1. Stylish in 1963

South Shields brownies at Brinkburn Community Centre for the Brownies Challenge in 1988. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. A race in 1988

This photo shows new books being presented to Guides and Rangers in 1968. Were you in the picture? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. A good read in 1968

Brownies from the 4th St Pauls and the 5th St Peters on an open night for the girls parents at St Peters Church Hall. Remember this from 1989? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. An opening night in 1989

