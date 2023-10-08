Nine retro photos of South Tyneside Guides & Brownies through the decades

We’re focusing on the Guides and Brownies for today’s retro.

Spear throwing, a beatnik party and laying carpets – you did it all with the Guides and Brownies.

But the question is, were you pictured as you did all of these things in South Tyneside in times gone by?

We have nine photos of Guides and Brownies getting up to all sorts of fun in decades gone by.

So be prepared to enjoy some great memories, and if you do, why not tell us more by getting in touch.

1 . Stylish in 1963 Girl Guides of the 12th Westoe Baptist Company having fun at a beatnik party which they held in the church hall. Remember this from February 1963? Photo Sales

2 . A race in 1988 South Shields brownies at Brinkburn Community Centre for the Brownies Challenge in 1988. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A good read in 1968 This photo shows new books being presented to Guides and Rangers in 1968. Were you in the picture? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . An opening night in 1989 Brownies from the 4th St Pauls and the 5th St Peters on an open night for the girls parents at St Peters Church Hall. Remember this from 1989? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales