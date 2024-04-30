Nine retro photos of South Tyneside in 1987- what do you remember?

Let’s rewind to the late 80s in the borough.

By Evie Lake
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:08 BST

Let’s look back at South Tyneside in 1987.

What can you remember about life in the borough 37 years ago?

Were you pictured at the Simonside Arms? Or what about putting together a school newspaper.

Take a look and let us know your memories.

Jarrow and Hebburn Round Table was planning an Australian beach party in 1987. Were you pictured and can you tell us more about the occasion?

1. Enjoying a beach party

Jarrow and Hebburn Round Table was planning an Australian beach party in 1987. Were you pictured and can you tell us more about the occasion? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Children from St Peter and Paul's School at Tyne Dock pictured at South Shields Roman Fort on a school trip in June 1987. Can you spot someone you know?

2. A visit to the Roman fort

Children from St Peter and Paul's School at Tyne Dock pictured at South Shields Roman Fort on a school trip in June 1987. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Byron Ross, proprietor of the Trocadero, presents a cheque for £2,000 to Ron Drew, chairman of the Scanner Appeal. Members of staff look on but who can tell us more about this 1987 event?

3. Terrific times

Byron Ross, proprietor of the Trocadero, presents a cheque for £2,000 to Ron Drew, chairman of the Scanner Appeal. Members of staff look on but who can tell us more about this 1987 event? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Sandford Goudie and George Miller with 'editor' Alison Galbraith and her team of reporters at Monkton School. Remember this from 1987?

4. Producing a paper

Sandford Goudie and George Miller with 'editor' Alison Galbraith and her team of reporters at Monkton School. Remember this from 1987? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideMemories