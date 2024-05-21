Nine retro photos of South Tyneside landlords and landladies in their pubs in years gone by

By Evie Lake
Published 21st May 2024, 11:07 BST

Let’s take a trip down memory lane in South Tyneside.

Let’s pay tribute to some of the people who have run South Tyneside’s pubs over the years.

Landlords and landladies manage hostelries all over the borough and do a marvellous job which includes so much more than just serving drinks.

So join us as we pay tribute to them and the excellent work they have done over the years in this retro collection.

The landlord and staff at the Fountain Inn who were pictured supporting England in 2006, complete with a 10ft tall inflatable fan.

1. Cheering on England at The Fountain

The landlord and staff at the Fountain Inn who were pictured supporting England in 2006, complete with a 10ft tall inflatable fan. Photo: Shields Gazette

A Halloween fundraiser at the Rose and Crown in 2009 with landlord Bob Overton in the photo.

2. At the Rose and Crown

A Halloween fundraiser at the Rose and Crown in 2009 with landlord Bob Overton in the photo. Photo: Shields Gazette

Landlady of The Kelly pub in Hebburn, Brenda Hallowell hosted a 50 year anniversary band festival with the help of staff, Callum Carney and customer, Kevin Merrifield. Remember this from 2015?

3. A cracking reminder at The Kelly

Landlady of The Kelly pub in Hebburn, Brenda Hallowell hosted a 50 year anniversary band festival with the help of staff, Callum Carney and customer, Kevin Merrifield. Remember this from 2015? Photo: Corrina Atlkinson

They were supporting charity in this 2009 event at The Clock in Hebburn. Landlord Norman Scott is pictured in the middle.

4. Supporting charity at The Clock

They were supporting charity in this 2009 event at The Clock in Hebburn. Landlord Norman Scott is pictured in the middle. Photo: Shields Gazette

