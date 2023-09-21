News you can trust since 1849
Nine retro photos of South Tyneside’s shops and clubs of the 1970s- what can you remember?

Let’s take a trip back 50 years and explore some of the pubs, clubs and shops.

By Evie Lake
Published 21st Sep 2023, 07:46 BST

Goughs, Dicksons, Comet and Newlay are all shops which will bring back 1970s memories for South Tyneside people.

It’s hard to believe that 50 years have passed since every one of these photos was taken by Shields Gazette photographers.

We think it is time to share them again as we start a new year.

We also have views of Club Zhivago, as well as the Jarrow shopping scene.

1. Time to relax

2. Checking the window display

3. Inside Dickson’s

4. Sunny shopping memories

