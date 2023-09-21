Let’s take a trip back 50 years and explore some of the pubs, clubs and shops.

Goughs, Dicksons, Comet and Newlay are all shops which will bring back 1970s memories for South Tyneside people.

It’s hard to believe that 50 years have passed since every one of these photos was taken by Shields Gazette photographers.

We think it is time to share them again as we start a new year.

We also have views of Club Zhivago, as well as the Jarrow shopping scene.

1 . Time to relax After all that shopping, why not enjoy some social time at the Club Zhivago bar and lounge. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Checking the window display Ruth Baker, manageress of Newlay’s in Frederick Street. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Inside Dickson’s Dicksons butchers shop in March 1973. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales