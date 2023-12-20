News you can trust since 1849
Nine retro photos of Woolworths in South Tyneside through the decades

Let's look back at Woolworths- a South Tyneside staple until the stores closed in 2009.

By Evie Lake
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT

We have dug out these archive photos of the high street favourite and we are asking if you remember them?

Did you buy pick n mix at Woolies or perhaps you went shopping for toys.

Was it the place where you looked at the latest LPs or maybe chose a new outfit for a loved one.

Take a look at our Woolworths collection and then get in touch to tell us more.

Another scene from the last day of trading at Woolworths in Jarrow in 2009.

1. The last day

Another scene from the last day of trading at Woolworths in Jarrow in 2009. Photo: TR

Woolworths in King Street in 1968. Did you grab some bargains from Woolworths and which was the best?

2. The shoppers favourite

Woolworths in King Street in 1968. Did you grab some bargains from Woolworths and which was the best? Photo: Shields Gazette

Woolworths re-opened in 2006 after a refurbishment and players from the Whiteleas United under-13s team helped with the ceremony. Remember when it looked like this?

3. Re-opening after a revamp

Woolworths re-opened in 2006 after a refurbishment and players from the Whiteleas United under-13s team helped with the ceremony. Remember when it looked like this? Photo: CL

Jarrow Shopping Centre with Woolworths in the picture.

4. Shopping in Jarrow

Jarrow Shopping Centre with Woolworths in the picture. Photo: Shields Gazette

