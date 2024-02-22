News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Nine retro photos reminding you what life was like in South Tyneside in 1974

Let's rewind to 1974

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT

We’ve been digging into the Shields Gazette archives again! And this time we came up with these nine photos from the borough and they were all taken 50 years ago.

Do you recognise the Redwell amateur film makers, or the organisers of the Harvest Festival at St Hilda’s Church? How about the children enjoying the Lunar Jet ride at the amusements?

Have a look and then share your own memories of South Tyneside in the 1970s.

South Shields Amusement Park in April 1974 and here are children on the Lunar Jet ride. Remember it?

1. Fairground fun

South Shields Amusement Park in April 1974 and here are children on the Lunar Jet ride. Remember it? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The toy department at Markworth's shop in New Green Street. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Browsing at Markworths

The toy department at Markworth's shop in New Green Street. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The start of the veterans' race organised by the South Shields Harriers in February 1974. Have you spotted someone you know?

3. They're underway

The start of the veterans' race organised by the South Shields Harriers in February 1974. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Redwell amateur film-makers in the spotlight in 1974 were left to right: Peter Cooper, Vivienne Foster, Janette Lowdon, Susan Short, and Carol Gardner. But who can tell us more about this scene?

4. On film in July 1974

Redwell amateur film-makers in the spotlight in 1974 were left to right: Peter Cooper, Vivienne Foster, Janette Lowdon, Susan Short, and Carol Gardner. But who can tell us more about this scene? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideShields GazetteOrganisersMemories