Nine retro photos showing Aprils past in South Tyneside

What do you recognise from these nostalgic April South Tyneside photos?

By Evie Lake
Published 1st Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Where has the time gone? We are already into April and that gives us a chance to share Gazette archive photos from the month in years gone by. We chose scenes including South Shields FC in action at Simonside , a new pulpit for a church in 1972 and an artist painting his portrait of a miner in 1976.

It’s a chance for you to reminisce on Spring photos and we have nine of them for you to enjoy.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

South Shields AFC in action in an April 1955 match before a packed crowd at Simonside

South Shields AFC in action in an April 1955 match before a packed crowd at Simonside Photo: Shields Gazette

Members of the evangelist group lift their pulpit into their new church. Can you spot someone you know?

Members of the evangelist group lift their pulpit into their new church. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

John Southern, a member of South Shields Railway Society, is pictured with Michael Auty (right), at the society's exhibition held in the Bolingbroke Hall in April 1979.

John Southern, a member of South Shields Railway Society, is pictured with Michael Auty (right), at the society's exhibition held in the Bolingbroke Hall in April 1979. Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to 1964 and 18 month old Shirley Hughes seems fascinated by the rides at the amusement park.

Back to 1964 and 18 month old Shirley Hughes seems fascinated by the rides at the amusement park. Photo: Shields Gazette

