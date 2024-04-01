Nine retro photos showing Aprils past in South Tyneside

Where has the time gone? We are already into April and that gives us a chance to share Gazette archive photos from the month in years gone by. We chose scenes including South Shields FC in action at Simonside , a new pulpit for a church in 1972 and an artist painting his portrait of a miner in 1976.
It’s a chance for you to reminisce on Spring photos and we have nine of them for you to enjoy.
Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. In the action
South Shields AFC in action in an April 1955 match before a packed crowd at Simonside Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A new era in 1972
Members of the evangelist group lift their pulpit into their new church. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Tracking back to 1979
John Southern, a member of South Shields Railway Society, is pictured with Michael Auty (right), at the society's exhibition held in the Bolingbroke Hall in April 1979. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. On the rides in 1964
Back to 1964 and 18 month old Shirley Hughes seems fascinated by the rides at the amusement park. Photo: Shields Gazette