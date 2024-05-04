Nine retro photos showing Mays of the past in South Tyneside

Do you recognise any of these scenes from past Mays in South Tyneside?

By Evie Lake
Published 4th May 2024, 06:00 BST

The month of May has left us with a rich array of Gazette archive photos. Over the years, it has seen the sight of sunseekers rushing to the coast, parades and locals achieving amazing things.

Here are nine photos from May through the eras for you to enjoy. See how many you remember and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Filming at Marsden Grotto

Dave Stewart, from the Eurythmics , filming at Marsden Grotto. Remember this from 1990? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. A May Day heatwave

Traffic passes along the Coast Road at Marsden during the May Day heatwave in 1966. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Ice cream and a toast in 1988

The Ship and Royal pub with Minchella ice cream nearby Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Shops for Shields

The New Green Street shopping centre in 1962. Remember these shops? Photo: Shields Gazette

