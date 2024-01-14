Nine retro photos showing what life was like in South Tyneside in 1975

What were you doing in 1975 in South Tyneside? Were you pictured queuing for the Binns sales or opening gifts at Hedworthfield Secondary School?
Were you training with the South Shields Harriers or flying high in the darts league?
If you were, chances were we got you on camera. Take a look at these Shields Gazette archive photos.
1. Braving the weather for the Binns sale
Gale force winds did not deter shoppers from queuing as post-Christmas sales started at Binns in 1975, but are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Ready to start
Thirty eager runners are ready to start a handicap event for South Shields Harriers. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. A time for gifts
Peter Lally, Diane Weatgarth, Susan Arnett and John Usher from Hedworthfield Secondary School, Jarrow, were helping Mr Christopher Souter (left) a director of shipping firm Souter and Co. Ltd, and German management trainee with the firm, Heinrich von Rantzau, to open a batch of gifts from the firm's ship the Stolt Sheaf. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Ready for panto
Princess Balroubadour, Dorothy Ramm; Vizier, Ron Markwick; So-Sho, Liz Ayre; and Emperor, Jack Parkinson are pictured in panto - but which one? Get in touch and tell us more. Photo: Shields Gazette