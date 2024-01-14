News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Nine retro photos showing what life was like in South Tyneside in 1975

Let's take a look at life in the borough in 1975.

By Evie Lake
Published 14th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

What were you doing in 1975 in South Tyneside? Were you pictured queuing for the Binns sales or opening gifts at Hedworthfield Secondary School?

Were you training with the South Shields Harriers or flying high in the darts league?

If you were, chances were we got you on camera. Take a look at these Shields Gazette archive photos.

Gale force winds did not deter shoppers from queuing as post-Christmas sales started at Binns in 1975, but are you pictured?

1. Braving the weather for the Binns sale

Gale force winds did not deter shoppers from queuing as post-Christmas sales started at Binns in 1975, but are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Thirty eager runners are ready to start a handicap event for South Shields Harriers. Can you spot someone you know?

2. Ready to start

Thirty eager runners are ready to start a handicap event for South Shields Harriers. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Peter Lally, Diane Weatgarth, Susan Arnett and John Usher from Hedworthfield Secondary School, Jarrow, were helping Mr Christopher Souter (left) a director of shipping firm Souter and Co. Ltd, and German management trainee with the firm, Heinrich von Rantzau, to open a batch of gifts from the firm's ship the Stolt Sheaf. Does this bring back memories?

3. A time for gifts

Peter Lally, Diane Weatgarth, Susan Arnett and John Usher from Hedworthfield Secondary School, Jarrow, were helping Mr Christopher Souter (left) a director of shipping firm Souter and Co. Ltd, and German management trainee with the firm, Heinrich von Rantzau, to open a batch of gifts from the firm's ship the Stolt Sheaf. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Princess Balroubadour, Dorothy Ramm; Vizier, Ron Markwick; So-Sho, Liz Ayre; and Emperor, Jack Parkinson are pictured in panto - but which one? Get in touch and tell us more.

4. Ready for panto

Princess Balroubadour, Dorothy Ramm; Vizier, Ron Markwick; So-Sho, Liz Ayre; and Emperor, Jack Parkinson are pictured in panto - but which one? Get in touch and tell us more. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideShields Gazette