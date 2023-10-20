News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Nine retro photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 2009

Let’s take a trip down South Tyneside’s memory lane.

By Evie Lake
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:24 BST

What do a South Shields beard shave, a charity bike ride, a school cafe and a pancake race have in common?

The answer is – they were all photographed by the Shields Gazette in 2009 and here is the proof.

We are putting the people of South Tyneside in the spotlight by focusing on some great scenes from 12 years ago.

Were you pictured at the South Tyneside Summer Festival or in a park in Cleadon?

Did we get you on camera at the Boldon prom? We have all this and more in our retro spread so why not join us as we step back in time.

The annual pancake race in South Shields was always great fun and here are some of the 2009 competitors. Are you among them? Photo: IB Shields Gazette

1. Race winners

The annual pancake race in South Shields was always great fun and here are some of the 2009 competitors. Are you among them? Photo: IB Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck was pictured meeting Mortimer Community College pupils who were campaigning to be elected as head boy and head girl. Photo: Tim Richardson

2. An important occassion

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck was pictured meeting Mortimer Community College pupils who were campaigning to be elected as head boy and head girl. Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
The Gazette's 2009 fashion show was on the theme of Astro-Noughties. Were you there? Photo: IB

3. The height of fashion

The Gazette's 2009 fashion show was on the theme of Astro-Noughties. Were you there? Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Generations of South Tyneside families were out in force to watch the Cookson Parade at the 2009 South Tyneside Summer Festival. Are you in the picture? Photo: SN

4. Fun as the parade goes by

Generations of South Tyneside families were out in force to watch the Cookson Parade at the 2009 South Tyneside Summer Festival. Are you in the picture? Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesidePeopleSPOTLIGHTSouth ShieldsShields Gazette