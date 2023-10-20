Nine retro photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 2009

What do a South Shields beard shave, a charity bike ride, a school cafe and a pancake race have in common?

The answer is – they were all photographed by the Shields Gazette in 2009 and here is the proof.

We are putting the people of South Tyneside in the spotlight by focusing on some great scenes from 12 years ago.

Were you pictured at the South Tyneside Summer Festival or in a park in Cleadon?

Did we get you on camera at the Boldon prom? We have all this and more in our retro spread so why not join us as we step back in time.

1 . Race winners The annual pancake race in South Shields was always great fun and here are some of the 2009 competitors. Are you among them?

2 . An important occassion South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck was pictured meeting Mortimer Community College pupils who were campaigning to be elected as head boy and head girl.

3 . The height of fashion The Gazette's 2009 fashion show was on the theme of Astro-Noughties. Were you there?