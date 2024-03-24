Nine retro photos you will remember if you lived in South Tyneside in the 1980s

You might remember it as the era of Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl and David Bowie’s Let’s Dance. But we are hoping to ring bells with a great selection of South Tyneside scenes from the early 1980s.
There are local faces galore in our nine photos from the Shields Gazette archives and that includes a performance of Annie Get Your Gun and some bellringers who had been going strong for 35 years.
There’s a golfing scene from Cleadon Hills and a reminder of the shops at The Nook in 1983. But don’t just take our word for it. Join us as we journey back four decades.
1. Panto time in 1984
Queuing outside the Savoy for the panto in January 1984. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Shovelling in 1981
Council workmen in South Shields were shovelling sand from the road back onto the beach in this June 1981 photo. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. In tune in 1981
Still ringing after 35 years were Vicar of St Hilda's, the Rev Jim Vincent and the three Softley sisters who began a family tradition of bell ringing. Left to right are: Enid, Kath and Brenda. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. All set for the stage
South Shields Operatic Society was putting on Annie Get Your Gun in 1982. Were you a part of the cast? Photo: Shields Gazette