Nine retro reminders of Ingham Infirmary in South Shields

Thousands of people will have memories of the Ingham Infirmary which closed in 1991.

Were you treated there? Perhaps you worked there and have fond memories of your colleagues.

Whatever your recollections, we would love to hear from you.

But why not take a look at this selection of photos first and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . A musical scene Miss N Collingwood, assistant matron at the Ingham Infirmary, switches on the background music which was installed for a trial period in January 1965. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . A gift in 1973 A resuscitation machine, costing £380, was accepted from Mrs R Turnbull, joint county borough organiser of the WRVS. Sister Beryl Hogg, right, is pictured demonstrating it. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A new machine arrives One of the £8,000 X-ray machines which was installed in the new £30,000 radiography at the Ingham Infirmary in 1962. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales